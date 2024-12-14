Tight security arrangements at Group-II examination centers District SP

WANAPARTHY : 8569 candidates to appear in 31 examination centers in the district.

In the wake of the Group-II examinations to be held under the auspices of TGPSC on December 15 and 16, Section 163 BNSS Act-2023 (Indian Citizen Safety Code) will be implemented at the examination centers, District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS said today.

He said that restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 am on December 15 to 6:00 pm on December 16 during the Group-II examinations to be held at 31 examination centers across the district on December 15 and 16.

He said that all the candidates from across the district will appear, and a total of 200 police officers and staff have been made strong security arrangements for these exams to be held at 31 exam centers in Wanaparthy district.

He said that there should be no groups within 200 meters of the exam centers, and no gatherings, meetings, rallies, agitations with microphones, DJs, dharnas, or campaigns are allowed. He instructed the officials to take steps to close internet centers, Xerox shops, and stationery shops in the vicinity during the exam. In this context, people from different sections, political parties, and leaders of various associations were advised to cooperate with the police. Similarly, the SP said that 163 BNSS sections are being implemented as a precautionary measure to prevent any disruption during the exam.

He said that police patrolling parties have been deployed in the surrounding areas of the exam centers.

He said that special surveillance has been set up to ensure that no untoward incidents occur. He added that legal action will be taken if the rules are violated.