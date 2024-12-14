Alia Bhatt captures attention in white

Alia Bhatt effortlessly captured attention as she attended the celebration marking Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday, turning heads in a stunning white floral saree. The graceful ensemble was paired with a coordinating white pullover and delicate pearls, making for a timeless and elegant tribute to the legendary actor.

Her soft waves of hair perfectly complemented the refined look, adding an extra layer of sophistication as she walked alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and other family members. Together, they honored Raj Kapoor's enduring legacy in a heartfelt manner.

In addition to her presence at the event, Alia Bhatt continues to impress in her recent film Jigra, where her performance has earned widespread acclaim. Critics have been praising her exceptional ability to infuse depth and emotion into her character, further solidifying her reputation as one of Bollywood's most talented actresses.



















