20 Lakh People in Andhra Pradesh get Booster Dose

As per the latest sources, 4 new cases of Covid have been registered in Andhra Pradesh, summing up to a total of 23,19,657 cumulative count.

As per the latest sources, 4 new cases of Covid have been registered in Andhra Pradesh, summing up to a total of 23,19,657 cumulative count. For almost 40 days, there were no deaths registered in the state and six people who declared positive were cured, ending up in 33 active cases in the state.

On Friday, four new cases were registered from Kakinada, NTR, Vishakapatnam, and Prakasam districts. The other 22 districts have not recorded any new cases in the state. As many as 3,030 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Friday, with 4 cases as positive. This accounts for a daily positivity rate of 0.1%. Besides, as per the latest statistics, around 20 lakh people have recieved their precautionary booster doses. However, the government has been cautioning people to follow the safety measures to avoid any further danger concerning the rise in Covid-19 cases.

