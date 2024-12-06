20 SITAM students selected in campus drive

Vizianagaram: A campus drive was conducted by Hyderabad-based Surya Tech Solutions at SITAM College here on Thursday and it was attended by B Tech students from the institution.

The selection process included JAM (Just a Minute sessions), group discussions and interviews, resulting in the selection of 20 students. These students were offered opportunities with a package of Rs 3 lakh per annum.

The selection process was overseen by Satish, project head of Surya Tech Solutions, and Harsha, the Vizag head of the company.

Dr Ramamurthy, Principal of SITAM College, congratulated the selected students and encouraged them to continue preparing for the numerous career opportunities available in fields like Civil, EEE, Mechanical and ECE. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the team from Surya Tech Solutions.

Dean of Placements, Shaji Nair, along with placement officers M Koti and Avinash and various department heads congratulated the students on their success.