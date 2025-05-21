20 years imprisonment in POCSO case

Vizianagaram: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cases convicted and sentenced a 20-year-old man from Srikakulam district to 20 years for rape of a minor. DSP M Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday informed that special judge for Pocso court K Nagamani delivered the judgment. Besides jail, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the convict.

The DSP said that a 14 years old girl studying class 9 in Vizianagaram has got contacted with U Uma Maheswara Rao(20) of Gara mandal in Srikakulam over Instagram in 2023. He made her to believe that he loved her and later he developed physical relation with her. Finding this, her parents lodged a case in two town police station in Vizianagaram and Ch. Lakshmana Rao, CI booked the case under POCSO act.

Later the police arrested the accused, Uma Maheswara Rao and investigated the case.

Public prosecutor M Khajana Rao argued on behalf of investigation team. Two town CI T.Srinivasa Rao and his team has succeeded in proving him guilty.