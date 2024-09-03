2,000 people shifted to relief camp in Tadikonda

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi directed the officials to shift the families residing at the low-lying areas to the relief camps. She visited command control set up at the Collectorate here on Monday.



Speaking to the media, she said Prakasam Barrage received 10.5-lakh cusecs of the floodwater till August 31 midnight. She said about 2000 persons have been shifted to the relief camp in Tadikonda and relief camps were set up in Tadepalli.

She said flood victims in Pedalanka have been shifted to relief camps in Vijayawada by helicopter.

She said the chief planning officer is monitoring the command control office. She said breaches at Tenali, Kollipara and Vallabhapuram were plugged and added that revenue, police, panchayat and municipal officials posted at relief camps are taking necessary steps.