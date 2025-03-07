Gadwal District Gears Up for NEET UG - 2025: Collector Ensures Top-Quality Exam Arrangements

Gawal: To ensure the smooth and high-standard conduct of the NEET UG - 2025 examination, District Collector B.Y. Santosh has instructed officials to provide all necessary infrastructure at the designated examination centers.

On Thursday, the Collector, along with District SP Srinivas Rao, inspected potential NEET exam centers, including the Government Boys High School, Government Girls High School, and Polytechnic College in the district headquarters. During the inspection, they assessed classroom facilities, seating arrangements, CCTV surveillance, toilet facilities, ventilation, and other essential aspects. They also provided necessary instructions to the school management to ensure a seamless examination process.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the smooth conduct of the NEET UG - 2025 exam scheduled for May 4, 2025. He directed officials to make immediate arrangements to provide all essential facilities at the exam centers. Proper seating arrangements must be made, and CCTV surveillance should be mandatorily implemented. The Collector also instructed the officials to complete all necessary preparations at the earliest.

He further stressed the importance of securing question papers, ensuring uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply, and maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, including fully functional toilet facilities. Special provisions should be made for differently-abled students, and a peaceful and hygienic environment must be maintained at the exam centers. Officials were instructed to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience during the examination.

The inspection was attended by Gadwal Mandal Education Officer Srinivasulu, Principals Immanuel and Zaheeruddin, Coordinator Venkat, Gadwal Town SI Kalyan, Gadwal Rural SI Srikanth, other concerned officials, school staff, and various stakeholders.