2019 poll results will repeat in Nellore dist: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has predicted that his party will repeat 2019 election results by securing all the Assembly segments and MP seat in the coming elections in Nellore district.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Sunday, the Minister alleged that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ public meeting held in Nellore city on Sunday witnessed poor public response. He pointed out that 40 per cent of the chairs against 5,000 arranged at public meeting were seen empty, confining Chandrababu speech to empty chairs.

The Minister has remarked that Chandrababu Naidu has no moral right to speak about cultivation, who failed to address the problems of farming community. Instead, he resorted to lathi charge on farmers, who were waiting in queue to get seeds during TDP tenure, he pointed out. He claimed that farmers are happy during YSRCP government as they were getting seeds, fertilisers and other needs at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams. Kakani recalled that during TDP regime, farmers were forced to sell their produce at cheaper price to middlemen due to lack of minimum support price. He claimed that now farmers are happy as they are selling the produce 20 per cent more than MSP with the government purchasing the produce by restricting the role of middlemen in the market.

Minister Govardhan Reddy questioned if Chandrababu Naidu has real concern over farmers’ problems, then why he failed to pay the ex gratia to the deceased families of farmers, who committed suicide during his rule. He said it was CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who cleared pending ex gratia after the YSRCP emerged to power in 2019 elections.