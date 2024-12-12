Live
Celebrations: Keerthy Suresh ties the knot with Antony Thattil
In an intimate and joyous ceremony held today in Goa, actress Keerthy Suresh has officially married her longtime partner, Antony Thattil. The couple, who had been in a relationship for 15 years, exchanged vows in a private wedding surrounded by close family and friends.
Keerthy shared the happy news with her fans on social media, posting the first pictures from her wedding day. The actress, who has kept much of her personal life private, was all smiles in the photos, radiating happiness and excitement as she marked this special moment. The post was accompanied by the caption “ForTheLoveOfNyke,” adding a personal touch to the occasion.
The couple's marriage has garnered widespread attention, with fans and well-wishers flooding social media with messages of congratulations. Keerthy and Antony’s relationship, which has spanned over a decade and a half, has been a topic of much speculation over the years, and their decision to marry today has delighted fans across the country.
Keerthy, known for her stellar performances in films like Mahanati and Rang De, has always kept her personal life under wraps, making this announcement even more significant. As the newlyweds begin their journey together, the actress’s fans are showering them with love and support, celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in her life.