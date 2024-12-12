Wordle Answer and Hints for Today (December 12, 2024) – Solve Wordle #1272

The Wordle puzzle for Thursday, December 12, 2024, has left many players puzzled. If you're stuck, don't worry! Here's everything you need to know to solve Wordle #1272.

Hints for Wordle #1272:

1. The word has only one vowel.

2. There are no repeated letters.

3. The word relates to competing intensely or eagerly for something.

First Letter Hint: The word starts with the letter ‘V’.

Wordle #1272 Answer: If you're still unsure, the answer is VYING.

More Games Like Wordle: If you enjoy Wordle, you can try other word games like "Connections" and "Spelling Bee" on the New York Times website.

How to Play Wordle: Wordle is a five-letter word game where you have six chances to guess the correct word. After each guess:

Green letters are in the right place.

are in the right place. Yellow letters are in the word but not in the right place.

are in the word but not in the right place. Gray letters are not in the word.

Wordle Tips:

1. Start with common letters like vowels (A, E, I, O, U) and frequent consonants (R, S, T, L, N).

2. Make logical guesses based on feedback from previous tries.

3. Don’t be afraid to guess words with repeated letters if needed.

4. Use the Wordlebot tool to help analyse your guesses and improve your strategy.

Keep solving, and enjoy the daily Wordle challenge!