21-yr-old student ends life

Guntur: A 21-year-old B Tech third year student, Nalluri Raghavendra Venkat set himself ablaze by pouring petrol at Vignan’s University campus on Wednesday. He died while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Guntur the same day. The incident came to light on Thursday. According to the police, Venkat was a resident of Nandivelugu village in Tenali mandal. His parents run a cool drinks shop in Nandivelugu. He was a day scholar at the university.

The exact reasons for his taking the extreme step are not yet known. He allegedly went into a bathroom on the university campus, poured petrol on him and set himself on fire.

Chebrolu police have registered the case and took up investigation.

Death condoled

Guntur: Vignan’sUniversity registrar Dr PMV Rao has expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of Raghavendra Venkat, a third-year Data Science Engineering student of the university, hailing from Nandivelugu village under Tenali mandal of Guntur district. He described the incident as extremely tragic and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the university to the bereaved family members and relatives. He prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Further, while appealing to the students, he said “No matter how severe the problems or pressures may be, students should never make wrong decisions about their lives. If they face any academic, personal, or emotional issues, they should immediately approach their faculty coordinators, the counselling centre, or university authorities for guidance and support.”