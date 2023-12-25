216 and 108 rounds of surya namaskaras to enter record, promote wellness

Visakhapatnam: In an attempt to gain a place in Yogasana Book of World Record, Aum Free Yoga Centre aims to perform 216 and 108 rounds of group surya namaskaras on January 9. As a prelude to the main event, the centre that offers free yoga classes to people performed a similar event at SFS School grounds on Sunday. The event that commenced at 5 am continued at the campus for two hours.

As many as 230 members took part in the trial run wherein 216 rounds of surya namaskaras comprising 2,592 asanas were performed on the occasion. Each round has a set of 12 asanas and they were completed in 90 minutes. Those who took part in 108 rounds of surya namaskaras performed 1,296 asanas on the occasion. Founder of the centre Ch V Ramesh said the objective of the event is not just to enter the world records but also help integrate yoga as an integral part of life. The main event will be held at Gadiraju Palace at Beach Road wherein representatives from Yogasana Book of World Record would be arriving to monitor it. Interested candidates, who like to join the event, can contact 9333333344.