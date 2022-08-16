22 lakh farmers got Rs 90.55 cr as zero interest loans

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Independence Day celebrations at Rajamahendravaram were held in a spirited atmosphere on Monday. District in-charge Minister and BC, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna hoisted the national flag at Arts College grounds. District Collector K Madhavi Latha, SP Aishwarya Rastogi, MP Bharat Ram, MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy participated in the programme. The 13 Shakats of various government departments reflected the development and welfare schemes of the district. Students performed patriotic ballets.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Venugopala Krishna said that Rs 90.55 crore was given to the families of 22 lakh farmers as YSR zero interest crop loans and Rs 5.51 crore loans with interest subsidy was given to 24,000 farmers. A sum of Rs 59.49 crore crop insurance was provided to 30,267 farmers. As many as 367 YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras are providing modern agricultural knowledge and market information from time to time. He said that the plan for the expansion of horticultural crops with Rs 37 crore is being implemented through restoration of horticultural gardens. For the dairy farmers, seven animal transport medical vehicles were made available. In all, 9,000 dairy cattle, 2,278 goats, and sheep units were distributed through Jagananna Pala Velluva and Jagananna Jivakranthi schemes, he added.

The Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 241 crore was given to 2.36 lakh people in the district under YSR Bharosa pension. In the district, 5,318 applications were received and 4,741 were resolved in the last four months under Spandana programme. A smart drainage system construction has been taken up in Rajamahendravaram with a cost of Rs 82.16 crore and works worth Rs 36.78 crore have already been completed, he informed.

Rajahmundry Circle Chief Conservator of Forests and Director in-charge S Sri Saravanan hoisted the national flag at AP State Forest Academy. Speaking on this occasion, he said that forest conservation also plays a vital role in the defence of the country. He said that the Forest Department has worked hard in providing lakhs of flagpoles in every district as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Academy Deputy Directors MV Prasada Rao, D Phanikumar Naidu, V Sriharigopal, V Prabhakara Rao and K Mohana Rao, Range Officers T Anusha, J Muralikrishna, FSO Padmaja participated in programme.

On Independence Day, Department of Archaeology and Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram Icons jointly honoured the family members of freedom fighters at Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu's house.