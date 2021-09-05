2.28L elderly pensions removed in Nellore: TDP

Nellore: Telugu Desam Nellore Parliament Segment In-charge SK Abdul Aziz said that the credit of removing pensions to 2.28 elderly persons in the district goes to the YSR Congress led government. Addressing media along with party leaders here on Saturday, he said the elderly, widows, single women and other categories lost their pensions from September.

The Chief Minister, who assured to bring the welfare state dreamt by the late CM Dr YSR seems to be like this removing the names of elderly and other eligible, he mocked. He said former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu increased the pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 in 2014 and subsequently enhanced it to Rs 2,000.

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy assured in February 2019 to enhance these pensions even up to Rs 3,000-4,000 during his election campaign, he said but now the state government was reducing the volume of pensions gradually failing to include the current eligible persons.

The enhancement in a phased manner was only an eyewash assurance, he stated. Moreover, the state government has warned that they wouldn't pay the dues of pensions in case pensioners fail to avail it every month. The TDP leader also asked what about 9 lakh pensions sanctioned in the district just 8 months ago. TDP city in-charge K Srinivasulu Reddy, district general secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy and others were present.