23 lakh houses allotted to AP under PMAY says Ajay Jain

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh was allotted 23 lakh houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojna with an additional 9 lakh homes to be completed by March 2026.

Housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain delivered a keynote address at the South Asia Clean Energy Forum (SACEF) 2024, in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Organised by USAID, the programme brought together leading policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from across South Asia to explore strategies for advancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

He said the upcoming PMAY 2.0 scheme, with an enhanced unit cost, will further ensure affordable housing for remaining eligible households. Ajay Jain highlighted the state’s ambitious ‘Housing for All’ initiative, which aims to provide affordable housing to all eligible households by 2029.

As part of this mission, AP is facilitating access to cost-effective, energy-efficient appliances to reduce electricity costs and enhance the sustainability of homes.

Jain noted, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, we are committed to achieving housing for all and supporting our communities with energy-efficient solutions. These appliances not only lower electricity bills but also improve the quality of life for our citizens.” During a panel discussion on ‘Market Transformation for Super-Efficient Appliances’, Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), explained the Andhra Pradesh’s accomplishments.

He said, “The success of Andhra Pradesh demonstrates the power of collaboration. EESL is proud to partner with the state in fostering innovations that drive sustainable development.” Kapoor further said the partnership between AP and EESL, a joint venture under India’s ministry of power, has played a critical role in the state’s energy efficiency advancements.