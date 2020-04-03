23 positive cases reported from Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Krishna district has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the State with eight new positive cases reported on Thursday. Till yesterday, there were 15 positive cases the district.

Most of the cases were linked to those who participated in religious programme in Delhi. They returned to the city in the third week of March. Most of the positive cases were reported the city. Two cases were reported from Jaggaiahpet.

The district administration is on high alert with the sudden spurt in the positive cases. Covid-19 bulletin announced that 143 positive cases were reported in the State and 1,321 samples proved negative. The Medical and Health Department is awaiting the results of 409 samples.