24 held for playing poker during lockdown in Krishna district

The world remains lockdown with the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, still, some people are deliberately violating the lockdown rules by coming out from their homes with silly reasons.

Recently, few people have organized cockfighting and cards game at Thotlavalluru village in Pamarru constituency of Krishna district. On the tip off the information, Thotlavalluru police conducted a surprise raid on the camps organized in the farmlands at Kanakavalli, Gurivindapalle, Pottidibba Lanka, Devarapalli villages.

During the raid, the police have arrested 18 people for playing poker game, other 4 in cockfighting. In the incident, a total of 24 people were detained, registered a case, and seized Rs 28,710 from their possession.