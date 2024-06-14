24 Ministers Allotted Portfolios in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

In a recent development, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has allotted portfolios to 24 ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. Among the key appointments, Chandrababu himself will be overseeing the Department of General Administration, Peace and Security, while popular actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan has been given charge of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Drinking Water Supply, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology.

Other notable appointments include Lokesh who will be responsible for Human Resources, IT Electronics and Communications, and RTG, Vangalapudi Anitha who will take charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Disaster Management, and Achchennaidu who will oversee Agriculture, Cooperative, Marketing, and Animal Husbandry. Kollu Ravindra has been appointed as the minister for Mines and Geology, and Excise.

With the allocation of portfolios, the Andhra Pradesh government is expected to focus on various key sectors and work towards the overall development and prosperity of the state.

Here is the fill list