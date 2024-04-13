Live
- Tense situation prevailed at Adani Gangavaram Port
- Modi's Roadshow Rescheduled
- INDIA alliance is expected to get huge victory in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in this polls: P. Chidambaram
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav warned those who drink and drive vehicles
- Congress and MIM are uniting forces to confront the formidable Modi wave sweeping across the nation: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- Gopi Thotakura to become 1st Indian space tourist
- BJP is attacking Constitution, we want to save it: Rahul Gandhi in Bastar
- BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday
- Gaming industry doesn't require regulation, says PM while interacting with top gamers
- CM Jagan interacts with handloom weavers says YSRCP Govt has tie-up with international e-commerce platforms to sell the products
25 families from TDP joins YSRCP in Ganeshwara Puram Panchayat of Varikuntapadu Mandal
In a significant development, 25 families from TDP have joined the YSR Congress Party in Ganeshwara Puram Panchayat of Varikuntapadu Mandal. The leaders spearheading this move include Bonamukkala Venkateshwarlu Reddy, Medagam Kotireddy, Vishnu Vardana Reddy, Manam Siva, and Kanchupati Benjamin, son of the former sarpanch of Varikuntapadu Mandal.
The joining ceremony took place at Brahmanapally village in Marripadu Mandal, at the residence of YSR Congress Party candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy from Priyatama Udayagiri Constituency. The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, who covered them with party scarves. The event was attended by Mandal party presidents Mandalapu Tirupati Naidu, Siddaiah, Sarpanch Vadlapalli Tirupati, and others.
This development signifies a boost for the YSR Congress Party in the region, as it gains significant support from the Thedepa community. It is expected to have a notable impact on the political landscape of Varikuntapadu Mandal.