25 families from TDP joins YSRCP in Ganeshwara Puram Panchayat of Varikuntapadu Mandal

In a significant development, 25 families from TDP have joined the YSR Congress Party in Ganeshwara Puram Panchayat of Varikuntapadu Mandal. The leaders spearheading this move include Bonamukkala Venkateshwarlu Reddy, Medagam Kotireddy, Vishnu Vardana Reddy, Manam Siva, and Kanchupati Benjamin, son of the former sarpanch of Varikuntapadu Mandal.

The joining ceremony took place at Brahmanapally village in Marripadu Mandal, at the residence of YSR Congress Party candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy from Priyatama Udayagiri Constituency. The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, who covered them with party scarves. The event was attended by Mandal party presidents Mandalapu Tirupati Naidu, Siddaiah, Sarpanch Vadlapalli Tirupati, and others.

This development signifies a boost for the YSR Congress Party in the region, as it gains significant support from the Thedepa community. It is expected to have a notable impact on the political landscape of Varikuntapadu Mandal.