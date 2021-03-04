25 nodal officers appointed to oversee polls in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has called upon Municipal Commissioners, RDOs and all concerned employees to ensure that civic polls are held in a peaceful atmosphere creating confidence in the voters so that they would turn out in large numbers and increase voters' participation.

Addressing a video-conference of officials, he said that the SEC had complimented the district administration and election staff for successfully conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere in the history of district. He said the civic elections are going to be voter-friendly, employees-friendly and election candidates friendly. He said that compared to rural areas, urban voting percentage is lower, but the municipal authorities should break the usual records by inspiring voters to turn out in large numbers. He asked election officials to attend to any complaints of electoral malpractices in less than 24 hours.

Election symbols to contestants should be immediately allotted after the date of nominations withdrawal. Polling percentage should be informed to the district election officer every one hour. Special attention should be paid on videography and webcasting. The videos should capture scenes of hooliganism if any. About 25 nodal officers have been appointed to oversee civic body elections in the district. Regional director of Municipalities, district election officer Nagaraju and city municipal commissioner Murthy are acting as coordinators for the 10 civic bodies going to polls.

Joint Collectors Dr Siri, Gangadhar Goud and Assistant Collector Surya and AMC commissioner Murthy were present.