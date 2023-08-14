Live
Just In
25 to 30 leopards roaming in Seshachalam forest
DFO Srinivasulu says that 500 CC cameras will be installed in every kilometer to detect the movement of leopards
Tirumala: A large number of devotees who go to visit Lord Tirumala go up the hill on a walking path. They reach Tirumala, remembering the name of Govinda and worshiping in various temples along the way.
However, now there is a situation where devotees think twice before going on the walking path. Cheetahs are prowling the walkway. Recently, a girl was killed by a cheetah, causing fear to the devotees.
On the other hand, a cheetah was trapped in a cage at the seventh milestone on the Alipiri Walk on Monday morning. Speaking to the media on this occasion, DFO Srinivasulu said that there are 25 to 30 leopards in Seshachalam forest area.
Now it is a female leopard that has been caught and it is said to be three years old. He said that tests will be conducted to confirm whether the cheetah that killed the girl and the cheetah that has been caught are the same. He said that they will study how many leopards roam within the walking path. He said that 500 CC cameras will be installed in every kilometer to detect the movement of leopards.