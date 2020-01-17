250 Rythu Bharosa Centres to be set up in Kadapa district

Kadapa: The officials are taking steps to establish 250 Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBCs) and five major stock points in the district.

According to the sources, 250 buildings were identified for setting up of RBCs and of them 105 belong to government buildings 145 private buildings.

The RBCs are expected to have basic facilities like electricity, drinking water, seating, audio visual equipment and mini soil testing labs. The RBCs are also meant to provide small agriculture kits to the farmers on rental basis at reasonable tariff.

" RBC is an unique concept as farmers should have comprehensive knowledge about cultivation and get the fruits of scientific researches, " said B Dastagiri Reddy AP Rythu Sangam district president to The Hans India.

The district administration has also decided to establish five master godowns at five places – Kadapa, Badvel, Railway Kodur, Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula. The godowns are meant to stock the produce of the farmers till they get Minimum Support Price(MSP) in the market.

RBCs help us to get seeds and fertilisers without adulteration, said K Venkata Ramana Reddy Simhadripuram mandal.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that five RBCs were planned in every mandal and they will get ready by 25th January and likely start functioning from 1st week of February.