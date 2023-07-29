2,500 Bicycles distributed to government school girls

Anakapalli: As many as 2,500 girls studying in the government schools received bicycles in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Initiated by Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, the distribution programme was carried out with the support of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation.

Manufactured by Tata company, the bicycles were distributed to the students of classes IX and X by the IT Minister and Aurobindo Pharma managing director and vice chairman K Nityananda Reddy at the NTR Grounds in Anakapalli.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister made it clear that he did not initiate the programme with any political intention. He said Aurobindo was extending service programmes not just in the constituency but in several parts of the state. Amarnath informed that a number of service activities were organised by the company, including plantation drives and construction of marriage halls in Anakapalli constituency.

Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi said such programmes would encourage girl students studying in government schools to look forward to attending the classes. The MP suggested that similar programmes should be taken up in the constituency.

Aurobindo Pharma MD and vice chairman K Nityananda Reddy said students in government schools should study well and achieve their goals. He exhorted them to utilise the bicycles well.

Middle class families, who provide education to their wards in government schools. cannot afford to buy bicycles. These bicycles will provide relief to those who reach school by travelling in auto rickshaws and buses from faraway places. The cost of each bicycle is around Rs.6,500, the MD and vice chairman informed.

At a time when the management of Aurobindo Pharma was contemplating on contributing to the school children, Amarnath suggested that it would be helpful if they distributed bicycles to girl students. Responding to it, the company MD approved the proposal with immediate effect.