26 gamblers held, Rs. 13.18 lakh seized

Anantapur: A special team, led by Anantapur district SP P Jagadeesh, has intensified its crackdown on mobile gambling, seizing Rs13,18,560 in cash, a car, 4 motorcycles and 23 mobile phones. 26 gamblers were arrested during lightning raids conducted at midnight on a gambling den on the outskirts of Iruvendula village, Singanamala mandal.

The main operator behind the mobile gambling activities, Khadar from Tadipatri, is currently absconding. His associate, Adi, known for his addiction to vices, reportedly took up these illegal activities for easy earning money. Adi used his network of known gamblers to organise mobile gambling at remote and secluded areas.

Police investigations revealed that Adi set up a gambling den on Iruvendula village outskirts. Upon receiving information, SP PJagadeesh formed a special team to raid the location under the supervision of Anantapur Rural DSP T Venkatesulu.