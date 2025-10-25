2.6 lakh TIDCO houses to be completed by June ’26

Vijayawada: Thestate government has set a target to complete and hand over 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses by June 2026.

Speaking after a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on land reforms and housing for the poor at the Secretariat on Friday, municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said the government is expediting construction works under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The sub-committee included ministers A Satya Prasad, NMD Farooq and K Parthasarathy.

“Between 2014 and 2019, the state obtained Central approvals for constructing seven lakh TIDCO houses and initiated work on five lakh units with administrative clearances. However, the previous government reduced this number to 2.6 lakh and changed policies midway, causing confusion and delay,” Narayana said. “We are now moving swiftly to ensure no hardship is caused to the poor.”

He said the sub-committee had resolved to complete all 2.6 lakh pending units and distribute them to beneficiaries by June 2026, adding that a detailed progress review would be conducted monthly to ensure timelines are met.

Minister Parthasarathy said the government also plans to allot house sites to all eligible beneficiaries, including those left out earlier. “In several locations where layouts were not initiated, new sites will be allocated. Each eligible family will receive two to three cents of land,” he said.

On housing for journalists, he said the committee discussed legal feasibility following Supreme Court observations questioning group-specific concessions. “We will seek the advocate general’s opinion, and the government intends to explore a separate housing plan for journalists,” he said.

The ministers reaffirmed that the state’s housing programme will be implemented in a transparent, phased manner, with emphasis on timely delivery and clarity in beneficiary lists.