26K AP women missing row: BJP slams govt over failure in protecting women

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha media convener Sadhineni Sharma said that the disappearance of thousands of women in AP is a matter of concern. If you look at the statistics released by the Central government on the missing of women in the State, you can understand that the safety of women in AP is dangerous.



She criticized the YSRCP government for not doing anything for the protection of women except for boasting about giving the post of home minister to a woman. She questioned whether women missing in the state or is anyone behind this racket. She asked who the forces behind the disappearance of women are.

What is happening to all the missing women? She said that the AP Women's Commission, which is eager to send notices to opposition leaders, has failed to provide protection to women.