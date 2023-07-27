Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
26K AP women missing row: BJP slams govt over failure in protecting women
“If you look at the statistics released by the Central government on the missing of women in the State, you can understand that the safety of women in AP is dangerous”
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha media convener Sadhineni Sharma said that the disappearance of thousands of women in AP is a matter of concern. If you look at the statistics released by the Central government on the missing of women in the State, you can understand that the safety of women in AP is dangerous.
She criticized the YSRCP government for not doing anything for the protection of women except for boasting about giving the post of home minister to a woman. She questioned whether women missing in the state or is anyone behind this racket. She asked who the forces behind the disappearance of women are.
What is happening to all the missing women? She said that the AP Women's Commission, which is eager to send notices to opposition leaders, has failed to provide protection to women.