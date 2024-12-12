Live
Dr. M. Priyanka Stresses Quality Education, Nutritious Meals, and Cleanliness in Schools
Gadwal: On Thursday, as per the instructions of the District Collector, Dr. M. Priyanka, the District Employment Officer, conducted a surprise inspection of the mid-day meal scheme at the Government School in Macharla, Gattu Mandal.
During the inspection, she reviewed the quality of food being served and the cleanliness of the surroundings. She stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions and ensuring the availability of nutritious meals and clean drinking water for students.
Later, Dr. Priyanka visited the Government MPHS School in Boyalagudem, Gattu Mandal, where she organized career guidance and motivational classes for 9th and 10th-grade students. She provided tips and strategies to help students succeed in their board examinations and encouraged them to focus on their studies.
As part of the program, she joined the students for a meal, inspected the school kitchen, and emphasized the need for improved cleanliness and hygiene. Dr. Priyanka also advised the teachers to ensure the delivery of quality education and better nutrition for the students.
The event was attended by DCPU Officer Narasimhulu, District Coordinator Jyotsna, ICPS Counselor Suresh, Headmaster Sridhar Reddy, and other school staff.