Nellore civic polls heat up: TDP-YSRCP face-off for mayor

Nellore: The electoral battle has intensified in Nellore Municipal Corporation, Atmakur Municipality and Buchireddypalem Municipality, with candidates from various political parties in the fray for the upcoming civic elections.

In Nellore, 15 candidates are contesting for the mayor’s post and 333 for 72 divisions. While independents and smaller parties such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) are in the fray, the main fight for the mayor’s post is between the ruling TDP-led alliance (with JSP and BJP) and the opposition YSRCP.

Congress, CPI, CPM and others are also fielding candidates. Eight divisions in the Nellore Rural Assembly segment have been elected unopposed. The mayoral contest is a direct ballot-paper election between TDP’s Poluboyina Roop Kumar Yadav and YSRCP’s Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy.

Senior leaders including Minister Ponguru Narayana, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy are campaigning for the TDP alliance, while former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and MLC Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy are leading the YSRCP effort.

YSRCP candidate Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy is the brother of Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, while TDP’s Roop Kumar Yadav is the son-in-law of former YSRCP minister Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yadav, highlighting shifting political loyalties within families.

In Atmakur Municipality, 75 candidates are contesting 28 wards (one unopposed). Key contenders include TDP’s Bommireddy Shakila, YSRCP’s Allareddy Hindumathi and Congress’s Shaik Khadharunnisa.

In Buchireddypalem, 50 candidates are in the race for 28 wards (five unopposed), with Dodla Vijayalakshmi among the prominent names. Both major camps are intensifying campaigns, making the outcomes closely watched. Wards 10, 15, 18, 19 and 22 have been declared unanimous. In Nellore rural Assembly constituency, eight wards - 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46 and 47 - have been declared unanimously elected. In Atmakur, ward 10 was declared unanimous, while in Buchireddypalem, five wards - 10, 15, 18, 19 and 22 – were declared unanimous.