28 BC residential schools to get permanent buildings

Vijayawada: In a major move to enhance educational infrastructure, the state government has proposed the construction of permanent buildings for 28 MJP (Mahatma Jyotiba Phule) BC welfare residential schools at an estimated cost of Rs 1,210 crore. These schools will be established in backward regions to promote access to quality education for underprivileged communities.

This announcement was made by minister for BC welfare, S Savitha, in Legislative Assembly during a reply to questions raised by MLAs Vasanta Krishna Prasad, R Matsyalingam, and T Chandrasekhar. The minister stressed the government’s commitment to improving educational facilities. She noted that while then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned 65 residential schools after the state’s bifurcation, the subsequent YSRCP government approved only two.

Currently, out of the 108 BC welfare residential schools in the state, 55 operate in government-owned buildings, while 53 are housed in private facilities. The new initiative aims to provide dedicated infrastructure for these institutions, particularly in underserved areas.

In response to another question from members, the minister shared insights on literacy rates in Krishna district. According to the 2011 census, the district’s literacy rate stands at 73.74 per cent, surpassing the national average of 67.41 per cent. The male literacy rate is 78.30 per cent, while the female literacy rate is 69.18 per cent.

Savitha also highlighted the success of literacy programmes in the region. Under the Centrally-sponsored scheme Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, 7,454 learners aged 15 and above completed foundational literacy and numeracy training during 2020-22.

Furthermore, under the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) scheme, literacy classes were conducted for 7,000 learners in NTR district during 2024-25.