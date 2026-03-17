29 bonded labourers rescued

Ongole: Twenty-nine bonded labourers belonging to Chenchu tribal families from VY Colony of Kurichedu mandal were rescued after being forced to work at a coal kiln near Kalvakurthy Road of Telekapalli mandal in Nagarkurnool district, for nearly a decade.

The rescue was initiated by the Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre (DBRC), whose representatives visited the site upon receiving information and alerted the Nagarkurnool District Revenue Divisional Officer in coordination with India Labour Line. A special team led by Telekapalli Tahsildar Vijay Kumar, along with SI Naresh, District Labour Officer Rajkumar, and DCPU Officer Srisailam, rescued all 29 individuals, including men, women, and children from six families.

Kiln owner Lalu faces criminal charges under relevant bonded labour laws. The rescued workers were subsequently brought to Ongole and presented before collector P Raja Babu, who assigned rehabilitation responsibilities to Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari.

In a heartwarming gesture, a two-month-old baby born to rescued couple Shiva and Parvathi was named 'Prerana' (Inspiration). DBRC Project Director Alladi Deva Kumar noted that this is Prakasam district's second bonded labour rescue case this year. District Labour Officer Gayatri Devi, DBRC state coordinator Hemalatha, area coordinator Darla Koteswara Rao, India Labour Line Guntur in-charge Suresh Kumar, Prakasam in-charge Kiran Kumar, and others participated in the programme.