Dhurandhar 2 Memes Go Viral Online

Ever since Dhurandhar 2 had been released, fans have flooded social media platforms with extremely funny memes of the sequel.

One of the most talked about memes are about Rakesh Bedi. He played as Jameel in both the parts. Many fans are comparing his character to Shakuni Mama from Mahabharata in a very funny manner.

Another funny trend is about Doreamon parody memes. In this, a character from the movie is being compared to our all time favorite childhood character, Doraemon. These silly edits show how creative people are in comedy.

Apps like Instagram and X have been filled with such memes. This shows how fast trends grow on social media apps in India. People are turning movie scenes into extremely funny memes with their own captions.

Fans have been taking out both already funny and serious and intense scenes and making funny posts about them as well. This has already became extremely common in the movie memes area of 2026. This is a place where fans enjoy putting their creativity to the test.

Some brands have even joined in and are using such memes to promote their expensive products.

To sum it all up, Dhurandhar 2 is being talked about a lot all across social media. These memes show how much people enjoy movies with memes.