29 villages declared arrack-free

Amalapuram: Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar said that 29 villages in the district have been declared country liquor-free (sara-free) under the Navodayam programme. He made the announcement during a review meeting with district-level officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the collector emphasised the need for everyone to work towards a country liquor-free society by effectively implementing the Navodayam 2.0 initiatives.

He also said that rehabilitation is being provided to those addicted to country liquor, while alternative livelihood opportunities are being created for those who depend on its sale for their income. The collector urged officials to completely eradicate country liquor and transform these villages into stepping stones for a “Swarnandhra” (Golden Andhra).

He instructed officials to raise public awareness about the Navodayam 2.0 programme through various means, including grama sabhas (village meetings), publicity vehicles, street plays, posters, and self-help groups.

Prohibition and Excise Department Superintendent V Renuka gave a presentation on the progress of the Navodayam programme. She reported that three families have been identified for alternative livelihoods, and the collector directed the DRDA to sanction subsidised loans for them. Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, DRO K Madhavi, Social Welfare Department Officer P Jyothilakshmi Devi, DRDA PD Gandhi, District Forest Officer MV Prasada Rao and others participated.