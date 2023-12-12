3 ancient temples found in Mallela, Kondapuram villages

Gorantla (Sri Sathya Sai distrist): Three Vijayanagara era temples were identified in the agricultural fields near Mallela and Kondapuram villages in Gorantla mandal in the district. Historian MyNaa Swamy, in a statement here on Monday, informed that Siva and Vishnu temples near Mallela village and another Vishnu temple in Kondapuram village, were found in a completely abandoned state. Based on the architectural style and inscriptional evidences, the three temples were belonged to Vijayanagara period, he added.

He also unearthed figurines of a war hero along with his wife, who died in the war, under a tree on the eastern side of Kondapuram.

MyNaa Swamy said that unidentified people had excavated the two temples for hidden treasures, as there was no security, and also destroyed the structures.

He urged the authorities of AP State Archaeology and Endowment departments to rebuild the three temples. He also asked the Endowment department to conduct a comprehensive survey of the lands gifted to the temples by the kings of that time.