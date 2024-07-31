3 Anna Canteens will start on August 15

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajahmundry City MLA Adireddy Srinivas stated that the City Municipal Corporation is supplying purified drinking water to the people of the city. On Wednesday, he inspected the headwater works at Pushkara Ghat in the city. On this occasion, he said that steps are being taken to solve the problems arising in the supply of drinking water to the people of the city.

He advised the directed authorities to repair the damaged pipelines immediately and inform the locals in advance at that time. He said that measures are being taken to supply drinking water twice a day. He advised people to drink boiled water during the rainy season.

He said that even though the state government is in financial trouble and cannot introduce the budget, pensions will be provided on the same date as per the promise given to the people. Anna canteens will be reopened from August 15. Three canteens will be opened in Rajamahendravaram in the first phase. He said that proposals have been sent to the government to set up two more canteens in the next phase. He said that the government will soon start the free bus travel facility for women. Keeping in view the increasing area of ​​the city, steps will be taken to establish new pipelines in place of the British-era pipelines, he said. The foundation stone has already been laid for the laying of new pipelines for the supply of drinking water in Lalacheruvu VAMBAY Colony, he added.