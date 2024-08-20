3 children die of food poisoning, many others hospitalised

Anakapalli: Three children died after consuming food at Aradhana Trust located in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal in Anakapalli district.



There are 86 children residing in the facility. Of them, 46 were said have been affected due to food poisoning. Among the 46, 27 children are getting treated in various hospitals.

On Monday, three children succumbed, two girls and a boy. The deceased were identified as Sradha and Nitya from Chintapalli mandal, Jashua from Koyyuru mandal.

On Saturday night, the children consumed biryani and samosas. Soon after they completed their meal, they started vomiting. As their condition worsened, they were admitted to different hospitals.

Seventeen children are getting treated in King George Hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment in Narsipatnam Area hospital, Koyyuru, Paderu and Chintapalli government hospitals.

Those residing in the home are studying from Classes I to V in nearby government school.

Expressing concern over the affected children, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh enquired about the incident and instructed the officials concerned to provide quality treatment to the victims.

Meanwhile, district collector M N Harendhira Prasad visited KGH and instructed the doctors to provide quality treatment in the hospital. Later, the Collector said the children getting treated in KGH were out of danger.

Anakapalli DEO and RDO are keeping a close watch on the victims’ health condition.