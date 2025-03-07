Live
- Irregularities in MGNREGA Funds Spark Legal Concerns in Aiza Block
- Govt extends $10-bn incentives for semicon ecosystem
- Gadwal Remembers Labor Leader Balgopal Reddy on His Second Death Anniversary
- International Women’s Day 2025: Why is it Celebrated on March 8?
- Gadwal District Gears Up for NEET UG - 2025: Collector Ensures Top-Quality Exam Arrangements
- Naxalism has now given way to urban Naxalism in India: PM
- BJP ranks erupt in celebrations over MLC victory
- Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bahadurpura
- Homestay facilities in tribal areas to boost tourism
- Cabinet green signals SC sub-categorisation
Just In
BJP ranks erupt in celebrations over MLC victory
Highlights
Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-In charge BJP of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, participated in the celebrations in Hyderabad on Thursday for the recent victory in Teachers and Graduate MLC elections that saw Malka Komuraiah winning in the former and C Anji Reddy in the latter categories.
Hyderabad/Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-In charge BJP of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, participated in the celebrations in Hyderabad on Thursday for the recent victory in Teachers and Graduate MLC elections that saw Malka Komuraiah winning in the former and C Anji Reddy in the latter categories.
He was joined by Union Minister & TSBJP State President Kishan Reddy, Org General Secretary Chandrashekar, and other MPs and MLAs at the Nampally BJP State Office that was filled with enthusiasm. Party workers raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and pledged to work towards the Viksit Bharat.
Next Story