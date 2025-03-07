BJP ranks erupt in celebrations over MLC victory

Hyderabad/Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, National Co-In charge BJP of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, participated in the celebrations in Hyderabad on Thursday for the recent victory in Teachers and Graduate MLC elections that saw Malka Komuraiah winning in the former and C Anji Reddy in the latter categories.

He was joined by Union Minister & TSBJP State President Kishan Reddy, Org General Secretary Chandrashekar, and other MPs and MLAs at the Nampally BJP State Office that was filled with enthusiasm. Party workers raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and pledged to work towards the Viksit Bharat.