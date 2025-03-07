Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bahadurpura X Road on Thursday, sending thick smoke into the air and causing panic among residents.

The fire erupted around 8 pm and on information, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, no casualties were reported in the fire accident.

Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen along with Corporator Hussaini Pasha reached the spot. The MLA said that several fires have taken place at the same spot due to frequent burning of scrap materials including tires, car seats, and other materials. The MLA said that he also spoke to the owner for the removal of the godown. He further directed the officials to remove the scrap from the area at the earliest, citing that it was located close to residential areas and several hospitals.

Meanwhile, another fire erupted in Tolichowki near a car showroom, causing panic among residents and commuters. On information, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. They have yet to determine the cause.