3 children drown in Krishna river
Vijayawada: In a tragic incident, three children drowned in Krishna river at Modumudi village of Avanigadda mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.
When the villagers were celebrating Sri Rama Navami, the three children ventured into the river for bathing and drowned. Their bodies were recovered later. According to Avanigadda police, three children-- M Venkata Gopi Kiran (15), M Veerababu (15) and M Vardhan -- went to the river for bathing.
The police on information rushed to the spot and began the search. DSP Vidyasri, Circle Inspector Yuva Kumar and other police personnel visited the village. Expert swimmers swung into action and retrieved the bodies. The villagers were shocked with the tragic death of three children. The bodies were sent to the Avanigadda government hospital for post-mortem.