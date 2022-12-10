3 conferences to be held in Vizag next year

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a video-conference on preparatory measures for G-20 Summit with Chief Ministers, Governors and Lt Governors of various States. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the video-conference.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, CM Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials of CMO participated in the conference.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also virtually participated in the meeting which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting on G20 commenced with a presentation by Amitabh Kant, Sherpa to G20, on the preparations being made for the G20 Summit and the year-long programmes to be organised in several States all over the country and the preparatory meetings which were already held in Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

As part of the G-20 summit, three conferences will be conducted in Visakhapatnam in the State on February 3, 4 and April 24 with focus on finance sector, agriculture, environment, education and health. As part of the G20 Summit, 200 conferences have been lined up to be organised in 56 cities in the country up to November, 2023.

The Governors of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana and the Lt Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Assam briefed the Prime Minister on the arrangements made by the respective States and Union Territories, towards the successful conduct of various conferences scheduled to be conducted in the respective States and UTs.