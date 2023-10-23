3-day AMC centenary celebrations begin on Oct 27

Visakhapatnam: Established in 1923, the Andhra Medical College (AMC) is all set to celebrate its 100 glorious years.

With its alumni spread across the world, the prestigious institution is scheduled to organise its centenary celebrations from October 27 to 29.

Andhra Medical College and its teaching hospital KGH is said to be the seventh oldest medical college in the country. Scores of doctors who passed out of the prestigious institution continue to serve in various hospitals located in various parts of the world. Besides the medical fraternity, a number of healthcare professionals got trained in the institution in the past 100 years.

A unique ‘centenary alumni building’ will be inaugurated on the occasion. The project is planned and funded by the alumni and constructed with their significant contribution.

As part of the celebrations, a number of programmes will be held during the three days.

On Sunday, District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma and RDO Hussain Saheb inspected the arrangements made for the centenary celebrations of Andhra Medical College.

The District Collector examined the work in progress and gave suggestions to the organisers. Mallikarjuna instructed the officials concerned to complete the works at the earliest. Further, he directed the officials of all departments to work in coordination with each other and make the event a grand success.

Andhra Medical College Principal G Butchiraju and King George Hospital Superintendent P Ashok Kumar reviewed the arrangements with the medical officers.

The Vice-President of India, Union Minister for Health and other dignitaries are expected to attend the programme scheduled from October 27 to 29.

The former students of AMC are expected to join the celebrations from across the world.