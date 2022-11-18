3-day intl' meet on advanced nanomaterial at VIT-AP

Inavolu (Guntur District): A three-day international virtual conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA-2022) took off at VIT-AP University here on Wednesday. Advanced Sciences of the University and Indiana University and Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) of the USA had jointly hosted the conference, which was co-sponsored by CSIR-India.

National and international communities of scholars, scientists and engineers from academia and industry discussed exciting advances in Nanoscience and Technology through online.

Dr Mangilal Agarwal, general co-chair of the conference from IUPUI, USA, briefed the participants about the conference events. Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Dr D Srinivasa Reddy said this type of conferences will help researchers and research scholars of various disciplines to know more about the advances in nanotechnology.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy elaborated the prominent achievements of VIT-AP towards research publications, patents, innovation and incubation, Startups, MOUs with industries, placements, infrastructure, and ranking.

12 eminent speakers from reputed universities across the world participated in the conference. Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Dr Santanu Mandal and Registrar Dr Jagadish C Mudiganti also spoke.