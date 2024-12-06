3-day Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam to begin today

Vijayawada: The second edition of three-day Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam, a grand celebration of Carnatic music, traditional crafts, and culinary heritage, is set to take place at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here from December 6.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, Union Ministry of Textiles and Andhra Pradesh Tourism, this festival promises to be a remarkable showcase of India’s cultural richness.

The event will bring together 35 performances over three days, featuring 140 talented artistes, including both seasoned maestros and emerging talents.

The event will take place across three iconic venues here including Tummallapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, the main venue of the festival, Durga Ghat, where Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna Kritis will be rendered on the second day and Kanaka Durga temple, where Devi Krithis will be performed on the last day.

The first day will feature 11 captivating performances, including Nadaswaram, Harikatha, vocal concerts and Nama Sankeerthana. The second day will present 11 more performances, showcasing Pancharatna Krithis, flute recitals and more.

The third day will conclude with 13 spellbinding performances, including Devi Krithis, mandolin recitals and Thyagaraja Divya Nama Krithis.

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. Guest of Honour will be Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

Minister of Health and district in-charge Satya Kumar Yadav, MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLA Yalamanchili Sathyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) will be present.

The Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam aims at promoting music tourism. The event will also be live-streamed on Ministry of Tourism YouTube Channel ‘@ministryoftourismgoi’.