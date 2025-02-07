Live
- What went wrong in Washington?
- Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly
- Thandel Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Shine in This Emotional Drama
- Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over custodial death in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
- RG Kar: Calcutta HC rejects admissibility of Bengal govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict
- Cyberabad police strengthens security coordination with pvt establishments
- Wordle Tips: Clues for February 7th, 2025 Answer
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th February 2025
- Karnataka HC quashes plea seeking CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case
- Winning U19 Women’s T20 WC is the happiest moment I’ve ever felt, says Parunika Sisodia
Just In
3-day QIS Fest-2025 from today
Ongole: The three-day QIS Fest-2025 will be organised from Friday at QIS Engineering College here, informed secretary and correspondent of the college...
Ongole: The three-day QIS Fest-2025 will be organised from Friday at QIS Engineering College here, informed secretary and correspondent of the college Nidamaluri Kalyana Chakravarti.
In a statement released here on Thursday, he said that the fest will feature a national-level gathering under the theme “Revive, Reuse and Recycle” to promote sustainability.
With robust management and participation from students across various states, the fest will include expos, technical events, sports, dance competitions, and other special activities.
G Grahadurai, Deputy Director (Range Operations) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota will be the chief guest on the day of inauguration and NIT-Raipur director NV Ramana Rao will attend the closing ceremony on Sunday. Additionally, there would be joy rides and a musical night with performances by singer Sameera Bharadwaj and the Band Concerto.