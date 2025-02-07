3-day QIS Fest-2025 from today

Ongole: The three-day QIS Fest-2025 will be organised from Friday at QIS Engineering College here, informed secretary and correspondent of the college Nidamaluri Kalyana Chakravarti.

In a statement released here on Thursday, he said that the fest will feature a national-level gathering under the theme “Revive, Reuse and Recycle” to promote sustainability.

With robust management and participation from students across various states, the fest will include expos, technical events, sports, dance competitions, and other special activities.

G Grahadurai, Deputy Director (Range Operations) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota will be the chief guest on the day of inauguration and NIT-Raipur director NV Ramana Rao will attend the closing ceremony on Sunday. Additionally, there would be joy rides and a musical night with performances by singer Sameera Bharadwaj and the Band Concerto.