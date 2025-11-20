3 die as speeding lorry rams into pedestrians

Kurnool: In a horrific road accident on national highway-44 near Kurnool late on Tuesday night, three people died when a speeding lorry hit them. According to police officials, the lorry going on at a high speed lost control near Suraj Grand Hotel and rammed into a group of pedestrians, who were crossing road. The lorry dragged the pedestrians for several metres after hitting them.

Two persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital. Two others sustained grievous injuries. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. The deceased were identified as Ramireddy and Lakshman, both residents of Rajiv Nagar in Kurnool, who died on the spot. Srinivasulu of R Gokulapadu, who suffered critical injuries, was shifted to Kurnool GGH. Hospital authorities informed that Srinivasulu died within hours of admission, while two other injured pedestrians continue to undergo treatment. One of them, Intiyaz is said to be in a highly critical condition.

Kurnool traffic police have registered a case and seized the lorry. Preliminary investigation indicates that over speeding and negligent driving led to the accident. Locals demanded proper zebra crossings, speed-breakers, and intensified night-time monitoring. Public representatives and officials visited hospital to console the bereaved families and assured that the government would extend necessary support to the victims.