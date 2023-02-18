3 lakh expected to take dip at Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Saturday, famous Shaivite temples in the city are painted with colours and canopies are erected. All the temples are beautifully decorated with electric lights.

Bathing ghats along a six kms stretch of Godavari embankment have been prepared for the devotees to take a holy dip. Cleaning of ghats has been undertaken in some key areas with special teams.

Large number of devotees are expected to visit Kotilingala Ghat, Pushkara Ghat, and Gautama Ghat areas. Devotees who flocked to Rajahmundry from the surrounding villages entered the Godavari bathing ghats on Friday evening. Officials have estimated that more than three lakh devotees will come for a holy bath in Godavari on Sivaratri this year and made arrangements accordingly.

Officials were asked to take up chlorination at the edges of the ghats to avoid pollution of the river. Health centres with medical officers and health staff at were set up at ghats.

Municipal and Irrigation staff are engaged in cleaning ghats and making appropriate arrangements for the sake of pilgrims. Dress-changing rooms for women in all ghats are being set up. Drinking water facility is provided. Bots near bathing ghats with swimmers was arranged as a precautionary measure.

Mobile toilets and other amenities are also provided at main centres in the city, an official said.