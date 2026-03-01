3 members of a family die in road accident

(Nandyal district): Dhonewas gripped by grief following a fatal road accident near Jagadurthi on the national highway on Friday, in which three members of a single family from Karnataka—a mother, her son, and daughter—lost their lives on the spot. The tragic incident sent shockwaves across the region, drawing widespread sorrow and highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety on busy highway stretches.

In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy visited the Dhone Government Hospital on Saturday, where he paid tributes to the deceased. The MLA later met the bereaved family members, offering words of comfort and sharing in their grief. His presence brought some solace to the family as they struggled to come to terms with the sudden and irreparable loss.

Speaking to the media, the MLA described the incident as extremely heartbreaking, noting that the loss of three members from the same family in a single accident was deeply distressing. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and prayed for them to find the strength and courage to endure the tragedy. He also assured them of his personal support during this difficult time.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the MLA stated that all necessary assistance would be extended to the victim’s family. He appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and remain vigilant while travelling on national highways, stressing that greater awareness and caution are essential to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.