3-month diploma course for defence personnel begins at ICI

Tirupati: The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), has commenced a three-month diploma in front office operations for defence personnel. A total of 51 trainees have enrolled in the programme, which aims to equip them with skills for reemployment after the retirement, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industry.

An induction ceremony was held at the institute’s cuisine theatre, with distinguished guests including Jagadeeswara, Senior HR Manager at Taj Tirupati and Dr Lakshmi Jayasri, Director In-charge of Deccan Educational Society’s Fergusson Centre for Higher Learning. Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Thirulogachander, consultant of the Institute, highlighted that this is the third such programme conducted by the institute, reinforcing its commitment to skill development and career transition for defence personnel.