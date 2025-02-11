Live
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
- Comedy playlet competition concludes
- SC seeks Speaker’s timeframe to act on defected BRS MLAs
- Techie allegedly murdered in Vizianagaram
Just In
3-month diploma course for defence personnel begins at ICI
The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), has commenced a three-month diploma in front office operations for defence personnel.
Tirupati: The Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Tirupati, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), has commenced a three-month diploma in front office operations for defence personnel. A total of 51 trainees have enrolled in the programme, which aims to equip them with skills for reemployment after the retirement, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industry.
An induction ceremony was held at the institute’s cuisine theatre, with distinguished guests including Jagadeeswara, Senior HR Manager at Taj Tirupati and Dr Lakshmi Jayasri, Director In-charge of Deccan Educational Society’s Fergusson Centre for Higher Learning. Speaking on the occasion, Dr M Thirulogachander, consultant of the Institute, highlighted that this is the third such programme conducted by the institute, reinforcing its commitment to skill development and career transition for defence personnel.