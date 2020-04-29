3 more Coronavirus positive cases take Srikalahasti tally to 54

Tirupati: Srikalahasti continues to be causing more concern with Covid-19 positive cases. The town witnessed three more positives during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 54 while the district total has reached 77. Of these, 17 cases have been discharged so far from hospitals after they are cured from the disease leaving the number of active cases at 60.



According to District Medical and Health department officials, all the three new cases were already in quarantine out of which one is a fruit vendor in Srikalahasti.

It may be difficult to find out who bought fruits at him till he has been moved into quarantine, though the officials have already on the job. One more patient is the primary contact of Tabligi Jamaat returnee while the third patient is the wife of a revenue employee, who was already tested positive and admitted at Covid hospital in Tirupati. Their 10-year old daughter was tested positive on Tuesday.