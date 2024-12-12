Heavy rains cause disruptions in Tirumala and Tirupati

Tirumala and Tirupati have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to difficulties for devotees and residents. The sudden downpour has resulted in a significant drop in temperature, causing increased discomfort for many.

Officials have advised motorists to exercise caution while navigating the Ghat roads leading to Tirumala, as there is an elevated risk of landslides due to the wet conditions. In response to the hazards, staff have been placed on high alert. Furthermore, routes leading to crucial sites such as Papavinasanam and Srivari Pada have been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Local water bodies like Gogarbham and Papavinasanam have reached full capacity and are overflowing, intensifying the concerns in the region.

In Tirupati, streets have become waterlogged, particularly in low-lying areas such as Lakshmipuram intersection and Gollavanigunta. The railway underbridge at West Church intersection is also inundated with rainwater, prompting officials to divert vehicular traffic to ensure safety.

Residents and devotees are urged to stay updated and exercise caution as the situation continues to develop.