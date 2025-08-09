Live
- Ponnam Prabhakar says govt. will conduct local body elections as per HC directives
- ECI should look into Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' presentation: Sharad Pawar
- Satyanarayan Puja on Sawan Purnima 2025: A Time for Devotion and Blessings
- Collector, SP inspect sensitive polling stations
- Admissions for D Pharm in SPWPC
- Sam Altman Promises a ‘Warmer’ GPT-5 After User Backlash Over Wit and Relatability
- Chandrababu, Lokesh extend greetings to tribals on International Tribal Day
- Andhra govt working to develop tribal areas, plains on equal footing: CM
- Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims are baseless, childish: Bawankule
- 3 smugglers held; 24 red sanders logs seized
3 smugglers held; 24 red sanders logs seized
Highlights
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 24 red sanders logs, two motorcycles and arrested three smugglers near Jambukeswarapuram of Satyavedu forest area Tirupati district on Friday.
Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 24 red sanders logs, two motorcycles and arrested three smugglers near Jambukeswarapuram of Satyavedu forest area Tirupati district on Friday.
On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and following the instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, RSI Vishnuvardhan Kumar and FBO Venugopal team started combing near Satyavedu forest area. They found a few people moving suspiciously near Jambukeswarapuram and nabbed three of them and seized 24 logs and two motorcycles.
Among the arrested, one is from Tirupati district while the remaining are from Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
Next Story