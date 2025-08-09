3 smugglers held; 24 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 24 red sanders logs, two motorcycles and arrested three smugglers near Jambukeswarapuram of Satyavedu forest area Tirupati district on Friday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and following the instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, RSI Vishnuvardhan Kumar and FBO Venugopal team started combing near Satyavedu forest area. They found a few people moving suspiciously near Jambukeswarapuram and nabbed three of them and seized 24 logs and two motorcycles.

Among the arrested, one is from Tirupati district while the remaining are from Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered and investigation is on.